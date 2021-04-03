NC Marine Fisheries Commission considers change to flounder allocations

MOREHEAD CITY — State fisheries managers are considering giving recreational fishermen a bigger share of the Southern flounder quota in the coming years.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission met Wednesday online via WebEx to revisit the matter of allocations in Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan.
The Southern flounder fishery’s total allowable landings are divided between the commercial and recreational fishing sectors.
After discussion, the commission voted 5-4 to propose changing the allocation from the existing 73% commercial and 27% recreational to 70% commercial and 30% recreational in 2021 and 2022. In addition, it would alter the allocation to 60% commercial and 40% recreational in 2023 and finally to a 50/50 parity in 2024.
Members James Kornegay, Robert McNeill, Dr. Martin Posey, Tom Roller and Chairperson Rob Bizzell voted in favor of adding this allocation schedule to the amendment options, while members Doug Cross, Mike Blanton, Tom Hendrickson and Sam Romono opposed it.
The draft amendment will go out for public comment and advisory committee review at a date to be determined.
At the start of Wednesday’s meeting, Mr. Bizzell commented on how much discussion the matter of Southern flounder has received.
“This is the most discussion I’ve seen on an issue,” he said.
One of the biggest concerns of the opponents of the proposed allocation change is the potential effect on the commercial fishing industry. Mr. Cross, who is MFC vice chairperson and represents the commercial industry, said the commercial sector has seen consistent reductions in landings since about 2010.
“There’s going to be more fish available, but you’ve got to be ready to accept the consequences of each move (in allocation),” he said. “We’ve driven the commercial fishermen down to a level (of harvest) where they can’t sustain their production.”
Mr. Blanton, another commercial fishing representative on the MFC, said the fishery looks significantly different with commercial fishermen’s access to the flounder “significantly reduced.”
“This motion puts the cart before the horse,” he said. “We’re still in a (fish stock) rebuilding phase.”
A lack of data on recreational fishing effects on Southern flounder stocks was another concern voiced at the Wednesday meeting. Mr. Hendrickson, an at-large member, said the commission needs “a better understanding of our resource.”
“None of us has a good enough crystal ball to know where we should be in 2023 and 2024,” he said.
Meanwhile among the supporters of the allocation schedule, Mr. Roller, a recreational industry representative, stressed the input the MFC received in public comment at previous meetings.
“We’ve been overfishing this stock for 30-some years,” he said. “The gear that has overfished the most over the last 20 years should bear the brunt of this reduction.”
Dr. Posey, an at-large representative, said he thinks they need to maintain the 70/30 allocation for another year before changing it.
“I also think we need to discuss, as the stock recovers, how to achieve the 50/50 parity,” he said.
Mr. McNeill, a recreational fishing representative, said he also wants to see the allocation split 50/50, but doesn’t think it’s possible to achieve with the current 73/27 allocation.
“It would be nice if we had a better way to get recreational data,” Mr. McNeill said.
The MFC also discussed other potential management measures to consider for Southern flounder. Among the suggested measures were phasing out large mesh gill nets from the fishery and creating an observer program.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.