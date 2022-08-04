MOREHEAD CITY – On July 3, the notable red dragon statues located outside a residence on Highway 24 were destroyed by vandals with axes, but passersby will now see the return of the dragons.
The approximately 6-foot-tall statues were made by chainsaw carver "Mountain Mike" Ayers and guard at the entrance to the property once again. Ayers owns Mountain Mike's Whetstone Woodworks in Maggie Valley and is an accomplished speed carver who has carved all over the U.S., Germany, England, Australia and New Zealand.
One new dragon statue, along with one that was previously located elsewhere on the property, were installed near the front gate on Aug. 3.
Along with the statues, the security system has been updated with state-of-the-art features.
The community has mourned the loss of the previous statues and is celebrating their return across social media platforms.
“I’ve missed seeing the boys on my drive to and from work. I love when they get dressed for the different holidays. It makes me smile! I can’t wait for the new ones to be set up,” said one Facebook user.
Another also expressed their joy about the return of the dragons, “This is the best!!!! Glad to see them coming back. I really hope they catch the vandals. What a senseless act!”
