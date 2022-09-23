On September 14 at No Name Pizza in Morehead City, the Carteret County Retired School Personnel (CCRSP) met to conduct its first business meeting of the school year. Retired East Carteret teacher President Julia Thorn presided.
N.C. Senator Norman Sanderson and his wife Linda Sanderson delivered the devotional to pray for our leaders and the blessing.
Media leader and TalkRadio producer Lockwood Phillips, who is also the publisher of The News-Times, delivered the address on media communications development and the need for analytical skills to interpret data accurately. His stress on the ethical requirements of good reporting to the ethical interpretation of information honor the abilities that educators work to instill in students.
The North Carolina Retired School Personnel (NCRSP) Region 7B Director Jackie Green presented Nancy Ustach as Volunteer of the Year. Her 1,195 hours of service in 2021 saved the state of North Carolina $34,105.30 and places her first in Region 7B which is our twelve-county area of the state.
Legislative Chairperson Jackie Wooten presented the state’s goals which include bridging the pension and cost-of-living gap. The state has approved two one-time-only pension supplements. The current CCRSP goal is to see annual cost-of-living adjustments for retired school personnel, an economic necessity that has not yet been accorded in five years. Positive outcomes, however, are anticipated. Carteret Commissioner Bob Cavanaugh raised the question of what do school personnel have to do to get a COLA. Senator Sanderson offered several possibilities and may continue similar work as he did on Senate Bill 4 for state pensioners.
Donations were collected for the Foundation for Public School Children and for CCRSP’s future teachers’ grants.
CCRSP provides generous renewable future teachers’ scholarships. To date, the group has given $110,500 in scholarships since 2012. Future teacher applicants should go to https://www.nccommunityfoundation.org/ for the Carteret County Retired School Personnel scholarships beginning January 2023. The group seeks to support Carteret County high school graduates to become teachers.
Mrs. Thorn says, “CCRSP members volunteer and help the state save money, give teaching scholarships to future teachers, and help policymakers remember the needs of the school personnel who educated and nurtured North Carolinians. Both active and retired school personnel have a tremendous commitment to education. We are faithful to a shared purpose.”
CCRSP will meet next at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9th, and host the Reverend Curtis Oden for the devotional and speaker Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck at No Name Pizza in Morehead City.
All retired school personnel are invited to join CCRSP - The Carteret County Retired School Personnel. Visit https://www.carteretcountyrsp.org or https://www.ccrsp-carteretnc.org. Officially, CCRSP has sixty-four members and intends to become one hundred strong.
For more information, contact Communications Director June Merrill at circlemfarms@mac.com, Membership Chairs George and Jane Burbella at onetoread@gmail.com, or President Julia Thorn at julia1@stanfordalumni.org or 252-286-8533.
As former Carteret County School Board Chair and past CCRSP president Cathy Neagle says, “Together we are strong.”
