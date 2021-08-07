PELETIER — Peletier’s part-time code enforcement officer said Monday said he’s making progress getting property owners to clean up safety hazards and eyesores, but will likely have to crack down on some after months of discussions.
Lt. Kris Jensen of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, who was hired last year in the wake of increasing complaints from residents, briefed the board of commissioners on his efforts during the panel’s monthly meeting in town hall off Highway 58.
Lt. Jensen gave commissioners a list of properties he’s trying to get cleaned up, including a double-wide mobile home on Buck’s Corner Road that’s split wide open, down the middle. The landowner, not the person who owns the home, is ultimately responsible for getting the unit removed, he said.
“Honestly, “I don’t care who moves it out, but somebody ultimately will,” he wrote in comments to the mayor and commissioners. “I have sent a letter and warning to the listed tax residents.”
He’s also been working with owners of Dollar General on Highway 58 to get tall vegetation cut around a stormwater retention pond. The officer said he first contacted the manager of the store, then the corporation’s district manager, who finally said he was happy the town was giving the store an ultimatum.
“He is having problems with many of his stores about appearance and landscaping,” Lt. Jensen said in his written report. “He thinks now he will receive the funds … and he’ll be able to take care of the landscaping.”
Another one, according to Lt. Jensen’s report, is at 128 Sandspur Lane. He said the property owner has made “huge strides” in the past year, but progress has now come to a halt. The officer indicated he’s likely to give the owner a 30-day notice and impose fines if efforts immediately don’t restart.
“I have worked enough … and the time has come,” he said in the written report.
Lt. Jensen also reported two units in Bucks Corner Mobile Home Park, which has been sold to make way for an RV park, are slated to be removed.
“With that said, I’m still waiting for action on that front,” he wrote. “Be it the managing agency or the residents, someone needs to clean that property up.”
Yet another case is 1105 Highway 58, where Lt. Jensen said the property owner “plods along,” making small strides, but there are still vehicles collecting on the backside of the property.
“I’m dealing with that now,” he said.
Other efforts, at 202 Five Aprils Drive and 390 Whitehouse Fork Road, are “for the most part closed” and “clean up has commenced,” he said.
Commissioners accepted Lt. Jensen’s report without significant comment, but thanked him for working hard for the town.
The officer also noted the sheriff’s office is getting more law enforcement calls in Peletier as the town grows, some of which he responds to even though he’s not really a “response” officer anymore. There have been quite a few domestic disputes, he said.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
