BEAUFORT — The League of Women Voters is proud to announce the availability of https://www.vote411.org/. It’s a nonpartisan one-stop shop for all election information. Vote411.org is the premier resource for all information on voting in
North Carolina, from registering to vote, finding early voting locations and election day polling sites to detailed information about absentee by mail procedures. Even if a voter is not in one of the counties where we have candidate
surveys, everyone can still access this valuable information on VOTE411.org.
The best part is that it is easy to use. Just enter your street address and you can
see your personalized ballot here in Carteret County. In less than 15 minutes you
can access all the information you need to make an informed decision on election day. One-stop Early Voting started Thursday, April 28 and ends Saturday, May 14
for the primary election.
Three sites in Carteret County will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. until
7:30 p.m. and the last Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. You can also register
to vote during early voting. Take advantage of evening, weekday, and weekend hours to vote early! The primary election is Tuesday, May 17. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Vote411.org continues the commitment of the League of Women Voters to
provide the information voters need to become empowered citizens. From our founding in February 1920, we have been dedicated to the belief citizens should play a critical role in our democracy.
Carol Geer, president of the Carteret County league states: “It is so important
for individuals to know about their candidates running for office prior to going to the polls. Vote411.org provides just the information you will need to make an informed decision. Make sure you visit Vote411.org before you vote.”
The League of Women Voters of Carteret County was formed in 1996 and is a
nonpartisan political organization that encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government. The league influences public policy through education and advocacy.
