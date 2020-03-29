PINE KNOLL SHORES — Homeowners may continue to install HVAC systems and generators next to their houses, even if they encroach on setbacks up to 4 feet.
The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners met via teleconference Wednesday for its second regular meeting in March.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the board approved 4-1, with Commissioner Clark Edwards opposed, an amendment to the town’s setback ordinance, allowing mechanical encroachment into residential setbacks up to 48 inches.
Other ordinance changes in the amendment include the following:
• Allowing fences in setbacks.
• Requiring patios to be ground level if they encroach in setbacks.
• Removing language requiring walkways to be built of “durable” wood and remain unpainted.
• Clarifying street setbacks apply to public and private streets.
Mr. Edwards sought to postpone action on the amendment until the next regular board meeting Wednesday, April 8, but the rest of the board was ready to take action.
“I’m concerned we’re trying to push this through,” Mr. Edwards said, “and doing it in this (teleconference) format, I think doesn’t allow proper discussion.”
The board met via teleconference instead of an in-person meeting due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The public was allowed to attend the meeting by joining the teleconference call or via the internet, and written public comments were read by Mayor Ken Jones.
While the planning board recommended not permitting mechanical encroachment in setbacks at its Jan. 27 meeting, commissioners unanimously approved at their March 11 meeting to approve a version of the ordinance amendment which allowed encroachment. However, Mr. Edwards and Commissioner Bill Knecht were absent from the March 11 meeting, meaning the board lacked a supermajority and any changes required a second reading and action at a separate meeting.
Mr. Knecht said while he was absent from the March 11 meeting, he has attended several planning board meetings where the proposed setback changes were discussed.
“I think they made some valuable recommendations,” he said. “It seems to me allowing HVAC and generators to encroach makes a lot of sense. Forty-eight inches isn’t that much.”
Prior to the amendments receiving final approval, Mr. Edwards made a motion in the text chat of the teleconference to postpone action until the April 8 board meeting. The motion died for lack of a second.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.