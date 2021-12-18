County will take most responsibility in Emerald Isle building inspections, permit process in new year

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to enhance an agreement with Carteret County for building inspection and permit services in town.
The 5-0 vote came during the panel’s monthly session in its meeting room and virtually via Zoom and Facebook.
Since November 2014, the county has provided inspections service to Emerald Isle, but town manager Matt Zapp said the new agreement takes the partnership will “streamline the administrative process related to … permits.”
“In summary, Carteret County will provide the administrative and physical inspection-related services for the town,” Mr. Zapp said in an email Thursday.
Town planning director Josh Edmondson explained the idea in a memo to the commissioners. In it, he wrote under the existing agreement, the town has processed all building permit applications, collected all fees associated with them and reviewed plans for compliance with town ordinances. The county has performed detailed plan reviews, scheduled and performed the inspections and issued the certificates of occupancy when appropriate.
But, Mr. Edmondson said “Over the last 24 months, we have seen permitting activities and fee collections double.”
Last year, Mr. Zapp said during the meeting, the town collected $454,000 in fees in this process.
Under the new agreement, Mr. Edmondson wrote, “The county will process building permit applications and collect fees for these applications, whereas the town currently handles (those duties). The town will still be responsible for reviewing the proposal for compliance with Emerald Isle ordinances.”
He continued that the town and county staff believe the move will streamline the process and make the experience better for residents and contractors who seek building permits.
During the meeting, Mr. Zapp told the board the new agreement will go into effect Saturday, Jan. 1, and he expects a smooth transition.
“The county has done an outstanding job for us,” said Commissioner Steve Finch, who made the motion to approve the new agreement. He added he believes it will make the process easier for all involved.
In the email Thursday, Mr. Zapp further explained the change. On average, he said, the town has paid the county $75,000 to $80,000 for the service. Under the new agreement, applicants will schedule all inspections with the Western Carteret County Office at 701 Highway 24 in Cedar Point. The county will collect and retain the revenue for inspection services, so “Emerald Isle will no longer send an annual payment to Carteret County for services rendered,” he said.
He added that, “Just like today, permit applicants will begin (apply for Zoning, etc.) and end their permit process with the town of Emerald Isle. Applicants must initiate any new construction or remodeling permit process with the town of Emerald Isle.”
Once a zoning permit is issued by the town’s planning office, “all things inspection-related will be handled by Carteret County,” Mr. Zapp added.
Applicants will apply for inspection-related permits with the Western Carteret County Office, use the forms there, pay and schedule inspections.
“The new Carteret County/ Emerald Isle model is utilized by other towns and counties across the state,” Mr. Zapp added.
Emerald Isle will communicate the change on its Facebook page and website and through signs in the planning department in the town hall, Mr. Zapp added.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.