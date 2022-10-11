CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night voted 5-0 to approve a Unified Development Ordinance amendment that allows limited development of townhomes in the R-10M zoning district.
The action came during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting.
The town planning board and commissioners in June eyed the possibility of approving special-use permits for townhouses in the Star Hill single-family residential neighborhood, but residents turned out in big numbers to oppose the idea. Developers eventually withdrew their requests.
Residents at the time said they believed the proposed townhouses would damage the character of the area, possibly increase stormwater runoff and flooding, increase traffic and decrease safety.
But the town’s land-use plan update, which commissioners adopted Monday, identifies a need for alternative housing, particularly for young people and senior citizens.
The amended ordinance, Town Manager Frank Rush said, “allows for the future development of additional multifamily residential units in … in a manner that protects the integrity of existing single-family subdivisions and only on a limited number of parcels.”
It reduces the minimum parcel size required for multifamily residential projects in the R-l0M zoning district from five acres to two acres and requires all parking associated with multifamily residential units be provided in individual driveways or garages associated with each individual unit, either in the front or rear of the unit. No common parking lots will be permitted.
Each unit developed will have sufficient parking space for two vehicles, a slight decrease from the existing requirement for 2.5 parking spaces per unit that would currently be included in a common parking lot.
To address concerns expressed by residents about buffering, the amendment requires a 20-foot landscaping buffer along all property lines.
Rush told the board that to address residents’ concerns about density and traffic, the amendment maintains the current density of 5.5 units per acre for any new multi-family residential development, and there is a limit of four units in any one structure containing multi-family dwelling units and a minimum unit width of 22 feet.
Finally, the ordinance requires a minimum setback of 40 feet between structures containing multi-family dwelling units.
An existing UDO provision in the UDO prohibits multi-family residential units from being located above another unit. As a result, the ordinance allows only townhouses or row houses, and the amendment does not change the maximum building height in the district – 40 feet – and still requires setbacks of 40 feet in front of structures, and 30 feet on the sides and rear of structures.
The town planning board has identified four specific parcels it believes would be appropriate for future multi-family residential development under the Ordinance Amendment Two of the parcels are already zoned R-l0M, one on Live Oak Drive and another near the intersection of Taylor Notion Road and Highway 24.
The other two are a 2.9-acre parcel on Highway 58 north of the town’s new kayak ramp and a 2.3-acre parcel on Taylor Notion Road adjacent to an existing townhouse development.
The 2.3-acre parcel was one of the parcels proposed for new townhouses in June, and it would need to be rezoned to R10M before such development could occur.
