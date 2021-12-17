Cedar Point’s 2021 Toys for Tots drive reaps large Christmas bounty for children in need

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point collected 26 large boxes of toys and 18 bicycles in its annual Toys for Tots drive this year, all picked up U.S. Marines during the town board of commissioners’ meeting Tuesday in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
Town clerk Jayne Calhoun, who for years has spearheaded the effort to provide gifts for children who might otherwise get few or none, was elated.
“This year’s effort was the best we have ever had,” she said in email Wednesday morning. “I am so proud of our local businesses coming through for this wonderful organization.”
The program is a project of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, and the town has collection boxes in many businesses and town hall. The town for many years has maintained a tradition of scheduling as little business as possible for the last commission meeting of the year, and attendees and commissioners help load the bounty into a truck.
Commissioner John Nash said Wednesday Cedar Point takes great pride in the continued success of its effort, which has collection points elsewhere in Cape Carteret, Bogue, Peletier and the Ocean community.
He thanked all who participated and urged people to continue through the winter to bring new coats, hoodies, sweatshirts, mittens and winter hats to the town hall for Cedar Point’s annual “Operation Bundle Up,” for Carteret County school students. Guidance counselors in the schools determine which students need and receive the winter gear.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
