CEDAR POINT — The Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department has once again by recognized nationally by the American Heart Association for its commitment to providing research-based, high-quality heart attack and stroke care.
The association gave the department its “Mission: Lifeline achievement award.
A Mission: Lifeline achievement award demonstrates adherence to the latest research-based clinical practices to support better outcomes for patients.
Western Carteret Fire & EMS is dedicated to ensuring heart attack and stroke patients have access to best practices and life-saving care.
“Our commitment to our citizen/customers care and safety is always in the forefront,” the department said in a release.
According to the AHA, “Mission: Lifeline EMS recognition is a program designed to showcase prehospital agencies nationwide for excellence in heart attack and stroke care. Prehospital personnel are the first care providers to patients suffering from acute emergencies.”
The Mission: Lifeline EMS recognition program was launched in 2014 and continues to celebrate the achievement of the prehospital providers and their collaboration with each other and hospitals specific to patient care.
The recognition program focuses on transforming care quality by connecting all heart attack and stroke care components into a seamlessly integrated care system. Key tenets of these systems of care reinforce evidence-based guidelines and measure performance, identify gaps, and engage in quality improvement.
