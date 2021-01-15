CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners voted 3-2 Monday night to add a member from outside Cape Carteret corporate limits to the planning board, which currently has five voting members, all of whom live in town.
The vote came during the commission’s monthly meeting, held via GoToMeeting.
The new planning board member will come from what is known as the extraterritorial jurisdiction, an area outside corporate limits but in which the town has planning and zoning authority.
Commissioners Mike King, Don Miller and Jeff Waters voted for the change, while commissioners Steve Martin and Jim Nalitz voted against it.
The vote came as the terms of most members of the planning board – currently comprised of five voting members and three alternates who can vote if regular members are absent – are set to expire in February. Voting members are Chairperson John Ritchie, Vice Chairperson Paxon Holz, David Figowy, Kevin Daffron and Susan Hall. Alternates are Bruce Gay, Fred Josey and Kathleen Kelley. Only Ms. Hall’s term doesn’t expire in February.
Mayor Will Baker suggested commissioners establish staggered terms for the planning board and limit members to two consecutive three-year terms. They could return after sitting out one term. The board didn’t voice disagreement, but took no action on that proposal Monday.
Before the motion regarding the additional member passed, Mr. Martin made a motion to increase the number of planning board voting members to seven in-town voting members and one from the ETJ to give residents more representation. That motion failed due to a lack of second from other commissioners, so Mr. Martin voted against the motion that kept five members, plus the new ETJ member.
Mr. Nalitz didn’t give a reason for his nay vote.
Mr. King suggested the town establish a committee – two commissioners and Town Manager Zach Steffey – to look at the whole issue, but that didn’t happen, either.
“I’m good with either five or seven (members),” Mayor Baker said before the board narrowly voted to go with five in-town voting members plus one from the ETJ.
The ETJ member will have to be approved by Carteret County commissioners.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
