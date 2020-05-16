CCC trustees approve contract with Mancini, pay tribute to Hauser

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College trustees Tuesday approved a five-year contract that seals the deal on hiring Dr. Tracy Mancini as the new president of CCC.
Dr. Mancini’s starting salary is $175,000 per year, plus benefits. Of that amount, $142,039 is state funds, with the other $32,961 paid as a county supplement.
Dr. Mancini, currently vice president of instruction and student support at CCC, will take her new position Monday, June 1. She will replace Dr. John Hauser, who resigned effective Sunday, May 31 to take a position as president of Gaston College.
Dr. Hauser and Dr. Mancini attended the Tuesday meeting, as did other board members, via Zoom.
Trustees, during a special meeting April 21, approved hiring Dr. Mancini as president and to enter into contract negotiations with her.
Board of Trustees chairman Mike Curtis thanked those who assisted with the contract negotiations.
“I think this is a great contract,” Mr. Curtis said.
Trustee Carolyn Brady made the motion to approve the contract, with Rosa Langston providing the second. The motion passed unanimously.
Dr. Mancini didn’t comment about her new position during the meeting, other than presenting her monthly report as vice president.
Since it was the last official meeting for Dr. Hauser as CCC president, trustees took time to thank him for his service to the college and community.
Trustee Melodie Darden said, “I remember the day you delivered a speech after Hurricane Florence to your faculty. It was truly inspiring.”
Bill Henderson said, “You’ve become a good friend and we were very blessed to have you. I thank you for what you’ve added to Carteret County. You have challenged the staff and board of trustees in a good way.”
Dr. Hauser thanked the board for their comments. He also updated the board briefly on where the campus was regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We are basically still in teleworking mode until the day after Memorial Day,” he said. “We made the decision to stay teleworking with the exception of essential personnel. We do have some courses starting back on campus that involve labs and hands-on work. We want our students (from the spring semester) to have their labs completed as soon as possible. Some may still be completing them through the fall semester.”
He added that the college has received supplemental funds through the federal CARES Act to assist with costs the college has incurred due to COVID-19. Those include additional technology equipment for distance learning, masks, disinfecting products and hand sanitizer.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
