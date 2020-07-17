Fox tests positive for rabies

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Health Department reported Friday a fox spotted Tuesday has tested positive for rabies, the third case reported in the county since May 31.
According to a press release issued Friday, County Animal Control responded to a call for service Tuesday involving a potentially rabid fox in the vicinity of Marshallberg Road and Star Church Road in Marshallberg.
The fox was located and the specimen was submitted to the State Public Health Lab for rabies testing. Thursday, animal control received results indicating the fox had tested positive for rabies.
“Members of the public noticing wildlife exhibiting abnormal behaviors should contact Carteret County Animal Control immediately; while also keeping in mind that seeing an animal out during the day does not necessarily indicate that the animal has rabies,” County Animal Control Supervisor Lauren Anderson said.
Ms. Anderson continued that signs of rabies in wildlife can include excessive aggression, seeming dazed or confused or problems with balance/coordination.
“Any animal noticed displaying one or more of these symptoms should be reported to Animal Control immediately,” Ms. Anderson said.
As for the other two incidents, both were reported in the Morehead City area. One involved a rabid fox and the other was a raccoon.
To report wildlife displaying abnormal behavior, contact animal control at 252-728-8585 or by call 911. For more information on rabies and how to prevent exposure to rabies, visit epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/rabies/control.html.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
