Boaters along Crystal Coast parade in support of Trump

MOREHEAD CITY — Hundreds of boats took to the waters off Morehead City and Beaufort in a show of support Saturday for President Donald Trump, the same day he later held an indoor campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla.
The flotilla-style event was between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with protection by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Morehead City Police Department.
Most of the boats – all sizes, makes and models – flew American flags and many also flew Trump campaign flags.
Similar events on the water have been held at many locations around the country in recent weeks, with the 2020 presidential election about four months away.
One of the organizers of the local event, Angie Sanders, said she knows there were more than 1,000 boats involved, although others’ estimates have ranged as high as 2,000.
“It was a very positive and patriotic family event,” Ms. Sanders said. “It was wonderful to see.”
The boats lined up east of the Atlantic Beach high-rise bridge and participants listened to the National Anthem over VHF radio before starting. The parade traveled under the Beaufort high-rise bridge headed east, then came back and ended along the Morehead City waterfront.
Ms. Sanders, who said Marty Hiatt and Julie Stancil Moore helped organize the event, said there were many people along the shore watching and cheering.
“It was just great,” she said. “There lots of kids out, whole families. All the feedback I got was that it was just a great, nice day on the water, very patriotic.”
It was not just to show support for the president, but also to support America, she added.
She thanked Pinnacle Eye Productions, which videotaped the event from a drone and posted it on Facebook, where she said it had been viewed more than 80,000 times as of Monday morning.
“They did a great job,” Ms. Sanders said. “They went way above and beyond. I can’t say enough about them.”
The event has drawn some national attention, and North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is running for governor in November against Gov. Roy Cooper, retweeted the video from the “Trump War Room” Twitter account.
“I was a little shocked at how big it was,” Ms. Sanders said of the event. “I knew it would be good, but I had no idea it would be so massive.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.