Carteret Community College postpones graduation ceremonies

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to postpone the spring 2020 graduation and awards ceremonies due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board, during a meeting held via a telephone conference call, approved moving 2020 awards and commencement exercises to Thursday, July 30.
Commencement exercises were originally planned for Friday, May 8, with awards ceremonies Thursday, May 7.
CCC President Dr. John Hauser cautioned the dates could be changed again.
“It could get moved again depending on what happens,” Dr. Hauser said.
He said students in all college programs will be included in the ceremony versus holding separate commencement exercises for various programs, which has traditionally been done.
In a press release issued accompanying the vote, CCC Vice President Dr. Tracy Mancini said the decision to postpone commencement was a tough one.
“Our students have worked so hard to graduate and look forward to celebrating their successes with family, friends and classmates,” Dr. Mancini said. “We wanted to make sure they still have a chance to celebrate later this summer.”
During the Tuesday meeting, Dr. Hauser said the college will end its semester Tuesday, May 5 with an online platform for students and instructors, unless restrictions are lifted. The college transitioned to an online platform March 17.
Final exams will be administered online, according to Dr. Mancini. If students have questions regarding the completion of the spring semester or final exams, they should contact their instructor.
“While our students have done an exceptional job transitioning to the online format, we do understand that it may not be conducive or even possible for some of our students,” Dr. Mancini said in the press release. “We are trying to accommodate everyone. If students are unable to complete their coursework by May 5 due to challenges related to COVID-19, they can work with their instructors to complete their classes in a reasonable timeframe.”
Unless restrictions change, summer semester will begin Tuesday, May 26, and the fall semester Monday, Aug. 17.
Current students can call their advisers for help enrolling in classes. New students wishing to enroll in classes can call student services at 252-222-6060. Registration will continue for summer classes until May 26 and Thursday, Aug. 13, for fall classes.
“We are really looking forward to when it is safe for us to meet in person on our beautiful campus,” Dr. Mancini said. “Until that time, we encourage our faculty, staff and students to wash their hands often, stay home and stay healthy and safe.”
