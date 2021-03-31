Division of Coastal Management awards 3 Carteret towns resiliency grants

BEAUFORT — Beaufort, Cape Carteret and Pine Knoll Shores are among 25 coastal North Carolina local governments receiving money from the state Division of Coastal Management for risk assessment and resilience planning related to flooding and climate change.
The DCM, a part of the Department of Environmental Quality, recently awarded a total of $675,000 in $30,000 grants through the new Resilient Coastal Communities Program. The money is for the first two phases of the program — community engagement and risk and vulnerability assessment and planning, project selection and prioritization. The third and fourth phases are project engineering and design and implementation.
Beaufort town manager John Day said under the program, DCM hires and provides a consultant to do the work. In this case, it’s Stewart Inc., which Beaufort already hired to update its comprehensive and land-use plans.
“This allows for expansion of what we were already going to do in the comprehensive plan and the land-use plan,” Mr. Day said Monday. “Kind of a deeper dive.”
The planning is to address flooding, climate change, sea level rise and how local governments can approach such issues to make public and private properties more resilient.
Beaufort does have some flooding and faces the challenge of how to make it less problematic in the future through use of things such as as natural shorelines, which have become an increasingly popular and, in some instances, less costly than bulkheads.
Mr. Day said he’s glad the town received the money to enable a “deeper dive” into issues that dovetail with the land-use plan and comprehensive plan updates.
Cape Carteret town manager Zach Steffey said in an email Monday his municipality is excited to participate in program, as well.
“The town has several key objectives that we hope to accomplish through the program, which include analyzing the existing stormwater system in Cape Carteret and developing shovel-ready projects to improve the capabilities and capacity of the system to prevent future flooding issues,” he said.
Mr. Steffey said he applied for the technical assistance money because “it is important to study current and future risks and vulnerabilities and to develop and implement plans to enhance our preparedness for natural disasters.”
In addition, the program will allow officials to determine next steps toward a centralized wastewater system, which is needed to replace septic systems as Cape Carteret experiences continuing growth.
In Pine Knoll Shores, town manager Brian Kramer said Tuesday DCM assigned the town a consultant, Dewberry consulting firm of Charlotte and Raleigh.
As of Tuesday, town officials haven’t spoken with the firm or the DCM about beginning the first phase of the resiliency plan.
“The most important thing to us is there’s supposed to be community input,” said Mr. Kramer. “We hope to do that live this spring.”
In addition to resiliency improvements, he said he anticipates part of the plan will look at hardening the town’s stormwater infrastructure and municipal facilities, some of which were built or installed in the 1970s.
In a statement announcing the grants, Dionne Delli-Gatti, secretary of DEQ, said, “North Carolinians on our coast are on the front lines of climate change. These grants provide vital resources so that coastal communities can identify and address the climate hazards that impact their residents and economies and prepare for a more resilient future.”
Also, in a statement, DCM Director Braxton Davis said the Resilient Coastal Communities Program is modeled after successful efforts in other coastal states.
“This initial round of funding will provide support for 25 communities to lay the groundwork for efficient investments in long-term resilience to coastal storms and flooding,” he said.
Others selected for the first round of grants are the towns of Aurora, Belhaven, Hertford, Leland, Navassa, Sunset Beach, Surf City, Topsail Beach, North Topsail Beach, Vandemere, Washington and Windsor, as well as Beaufort, Craven, Currituck, Dare (for Hatteras Island), Hertford, Hyde and Pamlico counties.
In selecting recipients for the money, DCM scored applications based on the risk exposure to vulnerable population and critical assets, economic status and need and internal capacity and momentum with related efforts.
The DCM resiliency program has received funds from DEQ under the Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Fund and a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
Coastal Review Online, the news service of the N.C. Coastal Federation, contributed to this article through a reciprocal publishing agreement with the News-Times.
