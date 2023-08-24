PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town commissioners and planning director Charlie Rocci continued the painstaking process Wednesday night of reviewing what will eventually become the town’s first Unified Development Ordinance but will need at least one more meeting to finish.
Mayor John Brodman and Town Manager Brian Kramer this week agreed it will probably be at least two months before the board adopts the document.
Pine Knoll Shores, which has almost no commercial development other than hotels, for many years has had fairly restrictive development ordinances, but they haven’t all been in one document. As a result, there are contradictions and sometimes some confusion.
The board, with the help from a consultant, Rick Flowe of N-Focus in Kannapolis, has been working on the document for close to two years, with the goal of simplifying the regulations and making it easier for property owners, developers and the planner to understand.
“We didn’t get through it all last night,” Mayor Brodman said Thursday, “so we’re going to have another meeting on Sept. 6 and get all the commissioners’ comments and try to finish the review.”
One issue has been to bring the regulations into compliance with state laws on the development process and decision-making by the town commission and planning board.
Kramer said Tuesday one of the largest hurdles has been the section entitled, “Landscaping Requirements, Dune Protection & Tree Protection,” which “has many of the areas important to PKS, such as tree removal permitting, grading limits, a new measure called the ‘Tree and Vegetation Conservation Areas’ and general land disturbance regulations. It has been the most scrutinized section of the UDO since we started work on this.”
Mayor Brodman added that, “in some instances, our attempts at consolidation, simplification, clarification, and compliance with state rules have required more explanations, which means more words, and more words can often create more misunderstandings, which need further clarification.
“It’s a ‘Catch 22’ that is unescapable,” the mayor said. “We will get there eventually, but we're now in the middle of the sausage-making process.
Mayor Brodman said one of the main revelations in the long process has been “the power of our ordinances to prevent the kinds of development we don’t want.”
Once commissioners have finished their review, the draft UDO will go to Town Attorney Neil Whitford for what Mayor Brodman called a “legal cleanup.” It will then come back to commissioners, who will schedule a formal public hearing to get comments from residents and property owners.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.