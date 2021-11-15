EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night awarded town manager Matt Zapp a $5,000 bonus and an increase in his monthly travel stipend.
The changes were approved when the board approved the minutes of two prior closed sessions and an item called “manager review” as part of the consent agenda, a list of items considered noncontroversial.
According to a memo to the board from Mayor Eddie Barber, the board met June 8 to discuss personnel matters, as allowed by state law, and evaluated the recent performance of Mr. Zapp, who the town hired in April 2019 to replace Frank Rush.
“During this session the Board of Commissioners determined that Matt Zapp’s performance during the prior fiscal year exceeds expectations,” the memo states. “Projects managed by Matt included: Hurricanes Dorian and Isaias, the follow-through with Hurricane Florence ($48M in public assistance grants funding), cost savings derived from the new Enterprise Fleet Lease program, and additional hours required to execute municipal operations during the Covid-19 pandemic.”
The memo states Mr. Zapp’s leadership on those things, “along with the successful completion of the 2021 Town Goals listing, merits an increase in compensation.”
The board met in closed session again July 13 to discuss personnel matters, and according to the memo, the commissioners recommended a one-time $5,000 bonus, agreed to adjust a monthly vehicle stipend to $700.
The travel expense increase, up from $500, is retroactive to July 1, the beginning of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
When the town hired Mr. Zapp, his annual base salary was $143,252.
Mr. Rush was earning a little more than $140,000 per year in October 2018 when he left town employment.
Since he was hired, Mr. Zapp has received cost-of-living increases, like other town employees, and during the meeting Tuesday night, commissioners approved a one-time bonus of $2,400 for fulltime employees who have performed their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also during the meeting, the board voted 5-0 to continue to lease space in the old town hall at 7500 Highway 58, beside the commissioners’ meeting room, to the Carteret County Shore Protection Office.
Carteret County will pay $1,000 per month to the town for three offices, storage space and communal use of the nearest restroom. The lease includes the cost of water and electricity. Other office needs, such as telephone and internet service, will be coordinated and paid for by the county.
The new lease will run from Jan. 1, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2024, with two automatic 12-month renewal options that would extend the lease to Jan. 1, 2028.
The SPO plans and manages beach nourishment and waterway dredging projects, monitors beach conditions and coordinates the county’s response to environmental management at the state and federal levels.
Also Tuesday, the board went into closed session to discuss personnel, but took no action after the session.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
