RALEIGH — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new residential eviction moratorium that will offer protection from eviction for most renters in North Carolina.
The moratorium, which will remain in effect through Sunday, Oct. 3, applies in U.S. counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission of the coronavirus, including Carteret. The CDC has found evictions of tenants for failure to pay rent could be detrimental to public health measures designed to slow the spread of the virus. Most North Carolina renters would be eligible for protection from eviction under the order, with some important exceptions.
As of Wednesday, only four North Carolina counties do not meet the new eviction moratorium criteria, Bertie, Hertford, Hyde and Warren counties. The status of these and other counties could change in the future depending on transmission levels.
Renters throughout the rest of the state who currently meet the eligibility criteria may present a declaration form to their landlord and receive protection from eviction. Renters can also find additional resources online through NC 211 and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Rental Housing Counseling and Eviction Prevention Program, which includes contact information for local housing counselors.
The N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions, or HOPE, program continues to provide rent and utility assistance to low-income renters in 88 counties that are experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.
Since opening last fall, HOPE has awarded more than $328 million to North Carolina households, with $245 million already paid to landlords and utility companies statewide.
The program is also accepting landlord referrals of tenants who are struggling to pay rent due to the pandemic. Landlords can submit tenant names and contact information through the HOPE website or by contacting the call center at 888-927-5467. A program specialist will then follow up with the tenant to help start the application process.
In addition to the HOPE program, 12 counties and five Native American tribes received direct federal funding to manage local emergency rental assistance programs.
Information about the HOPE program, including eligibility requirements, program benefits and an online application, is available at HOPE.NC.gov. Applicants who cannot access the website should call 888-927-5467 for help with the application process. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both English- and Spanish-speaking representatives are available to assist callers.
