Carteret County reports 13 more COVID-19 cases Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — County officials reported 13 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, though the number of active cases fell below 50 for the first time in nearly two weeks.
Carteret County has recorded 649 total COVID-19 cases since March, with 45 cases currently considered active. Meanwhile, 598 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and six residents have died.
Four patients were hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City with COVID-19 symptoms, as of Monday.
The county reports COVID-19 case updates weekday afternoon via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and the Carteret County government and health department Facebook pages.
To date, officials have reportedly conducted 7,690 COVID-19 tests, with 144 test results pending Monday.
