Contractors reach halfway mark on new Atlantic Beach municipal complex

ATLANTIC BEACH — Construction of the new public safety and administration complex is nearing the halfway point, and Atlantic Beach officials expect it will be complete by March.
Town manager David Walker gave the town council an update Monday at the regular council meeting on the status of the ongoing construction project.
The $7,162,224.96 project will replace the original town hall at its site at 125 West Fort Macon Road, as well as the former public works building. The complex, once completed, will house administrative staff, as well as the police and fire departments.
Mr. Walker said as of Monday afternoon, the project is “right on schedule.”
“We now need to see if we make it through hurricane season without any delays,” he said. “We’ve expended about 46 percent of the funding.”
This translates to $3,313,593.25, according to a follow-up email Tuesday from Mr. Walker.
He said there have been no significant delays in the project, though there was a wait on delivery of window glass for the building, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The (staff’s) personal goal is to have the fire department moved in by the Christmas holidays,” he said. “The overall goal and deadline is (Tuesday) March 1.”
Mayor Trace Cooper said Monday he thinks the new building will improve staff confidence in the town’s facilities and will help with attracting new staff.
“Now that the walls are going up, we’re getting a better sense of the spacing,” he said.
Town officials also want to remain competitive with hiring and staff salaries. To that end, the council unanimously approved an adjustment to the fiscal year 2021-22 salary schedule. It increases all annual salaries by $2,000, as well as increases the cost-of-living adjustment from 1.5% to 2%.
Mr. Walker said this adjustment is a result of Beaufort officials voicing their own concerns about staying competitive with staff salaries.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council agreed the increase was the best course of action.
“I don’t want to be last in anything,” said Council member Danny Navey.
The following also occurred at Monday’s meeting:
- During his manager’s report, Mr. Walker informed the council town officials have received about $300,000 in Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements for expenses from Hurricane Florence in 2018.
- Mr. Walker also informed the board water quality testing in public trust waters around Atlantic Beach has been completed. Staff is awaiting results.
- Town planning and zoning director Michelle Eitner informed the council the results of the 2020 population census shows Atlantic Beach’s population has declined since the 2010 census. Town staff is looking at possible factors, including changes in primary residences, a lack of census responses from residents and ongoing hurricane repairs.
- Ms. Eitner also gave the council a status update on ongoing stormwater drainage improvement efforts. She said since 2010, the town has completed about $2 million in stormwater drainage work. Staff is going to focus on identifying potential projects to improve water quality to prevent pollution.
- The council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, including minutes from the July 26 council meeting and a resolution opposing the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s proposed designation of critical habitat for the red knot rufa in Carteret County.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com
