BEAUFORT - The Carteret County Board of Elections (CCBE) has a new member. Lucy M. Bond, a Democrat and a resident of Carteret County most of her life, was sworn in by Carteret County Clerk of Court Ken Raper during a Wednesday morning ceremony at the CCBE office. She has been appointed to complete the term of the late board member Amy Holland.
Ms. Bond, a retired educator, said she’s proud to represent the voters of Carteret County.
“I’m honored to have been selected and appointed as a member of the Carteret County Board of Elections,” she said. “I look forward to working with other board members, ensuring our board of elections continues to set the highest standards in elections operations and integrity.”
The board’s duties include conducting local elections, operating voting sites, maintaining voter registration lists, appointing judges and assistants at voting sites and certifying election results.
By statute, she will serve the remainder of Ms. Holland’s term, which ends in July 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.