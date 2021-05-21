Bogue applies for state grant money to purchase land for first town park

BOGUE — Town officials earlier this month submitted a grant application to help buy land for what could be Bogue’s first park.
Mayor Bobby O’Chat reported during the Bogue Town Council’s Monday meeting the application for a $300,000 N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund grant was sent by the May 3 deadline and expressed hope the state agency would act favorably.
“We got it done. It was really just a matter of sending it in, but we won’t hear anything for a bit,” town clerk Shawne Southard said during the regular meeting at town hall.
Submission of the application came a month after Justin Boner, conservation acquisitions director for the North Carolina office of The Conservation Fund, a national organization, pitched the idea to the council. Mr. Boner did the paperwork.
If the grant is successful, the town will use it to try to purchase about 11 acres on the north side of Highway 24, between the highway and Bogue Loop Road, just west of White Oak Church of God. Four acres are owned by the Rahilly family and 7 acres are owned by the Rose Humphrey Trust, according to Mr. Boner. The two parcels are across the highway from Bogue Field, an auxiliary landing strip and training area for Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The military is interested in putting property under conservation easements to reduce development around its facilities.
During the town council’s April meeting, Mr. Boner said the Rahilly family is interested in selling. The Rose Humphrey Trust members live in Las Vegas, Nev., but Mr. Boner said he’s had a phone conversation with one representative, who said she would “entertain” the idea.
The wooded tracts are not waterfront.
Also during the meeting, the council voted unanimously to formally oppose House Bill 401, titled “Increase Housing Opportunities.” If approved, the state legislation would create what is called “middle housing,” a designation that encompasses duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes and townhouses, and would require local governments to allow them in all residential zoning districts if they are served by water or sewer systems. Bogue is served by West Carteret Water Corp., but has no sewer system.
Another section of the bill would require local governments to allow at least one accessory dwelling for every single-family residence and those would not have to be occupied by the owner of the primary residence.
Donna Boggs, Bogue’s town attorney, told the council the bill is being pitched as a way to increase affordable housing in a time of soaring real estate values.
“But it would take away a lot of our power,” added Ms. Southard, who also serves as planning director for the town. “A lot of towns are opposing it.”
The N.C. League of Municipalities has urged the towns to oppose the legislation, as well.
Mayor O’Chat noted the town had just spent time and money overhauling its zoning ordinance and said it would be foolish not to oppose legislation that could take significant zoning and development control away.
State Rep. Destin Hall of Caldwell County filed the bill in late March and there has been no action on it since it passed first reading March 25. It was referred to the House Committee on State Government.
The companion bill in the state Senate is Senate Bill 349. On May 7, it was referred to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate. It had previously been withdrawn from that committee, but was re-referred.
