County adds 87 COVID-19 cases since Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials reported 87 more cases of COVID-19 were identified in Carteret County over the long holiday weekend, though the number of active cases is less than what it was before Thanksgiving.
The county’s Monday COVID-19 update is the latest posted since Wednesday as county offices were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. In the update, the county reported 1,895 total COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since March, of which 231 are considered active. There were 242 active cases reported last Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the county reports 1,644 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 20 Carteret County residents have died.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported four COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, as well, down from six hospitalizations reported last week.
The public school system reported no new cases Monday.
