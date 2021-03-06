PELETIER — Peletier’s part-time code enforcement officer told town commissioners Monday night he’s making significant progress addressing some eyesores and potentially hazardous situations in Peletier, but not so much on others.
Carteret County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Kris Jensen, who the town hired last year for code enforcement, reported during the panel’s monthly meeting in town hall off Highway 58.
He said he’s been working hard in particular with a cooperative owner of a property on Sandspur Lane.
“She is still cleaning up, but it’s looking nice,” he said. “She is consolidating the big things. I don’t foresee any action.”
Lt. Jensen has told commissioners he gives individuals he works with lots of time and tries to avoid assessing penalties, such as civil fines, unless progress on ordered cleanups stops or people get belligerent.
Efforts to effect cleanup at another property, on Pettiford Road, have not gone so well, the officer said. Work progressed at first.
“But it’s stopped. I’m giving him another 30 days,” Lt. Jensen said. “That’s it.”
Another property on Highway 58, he said, is improving.
“They’ve cleaned up in front,” he said, and have also removed trash, but there are still two “junk” vehicles on the rear of the property.
Still, he said the owner is doing fairly well in response to required actions.
Lt. Jensen, who the town hired after growing numbers of complaints in recent years from residents tired of eyesores and potential health hazards, said some of the efforts he’s made get testy, and added he’s still getting complaints about other properties and addressing them as quickly as he can. Some, he said, just involve overgrowth of vegetation, others are more problematic.
The officer also gave the board a report on county sheriff’s office calls in the town in the last month. In total, he said, there were 199 calls, although 68 were “non-priority,” such as requests for business checks. The remainder were more serious, like thefts from businesses.
“It doesn’t matter where you live,” he said. “These things happen everywhere.”
Also during the meeting, Mayor Dale Sowers gave the board his monthly financial report. He said the town has collected $81,664 in property taxes for 2020-21, which began July 1 of last year and ends Wednesday, June 30, and has spent $70,694, so Peletier is “in the black.”
In addition, he said the town has $209,312 in its general fund bank account and $42,483 in its Powell Bill fund, which is state-shared gas tax revenue to be used for road repairs and other street-related projects.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
