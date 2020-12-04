Scout’s birdhouse project a natural fit for Cedar Point park

CEDAR POINT — Back in July, Cedar Point commissioners agreed to let 15-year-old Joshua Pittner do his Eagle Scout project in the town’s 56-acre natural area park on the White Oak River and Boat House Creek.
It was a natural fit, and when birds return to Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park in full force this spring, they’ll find new homes, custom made and mounted for them.
Joshua, son of town planning board member Douglas Pittner and his wife, Jennifer Pittner, installed 12 of the houses: three for eastern bluebirds, two for chickadees, one for titmouse, one for nuthatches, one for house wrens, two for Carolina wrens, one for great-crested flycatchers and one for red-headed woodpeckers.
The Croatan High School sophomore finished the project Nov. 21.
“I did a lot of research,” Joshua said Wednesday. “I started planning this back in June, and I started working on (putting the houses in trees) in October.”
Joshua said he chose the project because he wanted to do something for his hometown, he loves birds and because the creatures need help in the face of increased habitat destruction.
He expects the species to find the houses in the spring, since many have or will fly south for the winter.
A member of Boy Scout Troop 446 based at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church, Joshua said he built each house along precise specifications to accommodate the specific species he chose. He also had to research where to place the houses, all intended for cavity-nesting birds.
“The location of each birdhouse is critical in attracting the target species,” Joshua said during a July town commission meeting, so the houses had to be placed according to the species’ preferences and spaced appropriately to account for the territorial nature of birds.
He also built and installed a sign near the entrance to the park, off Masonic Avenue, prompting visitors to find all of the bird houses.
The sign, he said, “targets young children” in an effort to interest more of them in birds and to bring more families to the park.
His goal is for the houses to last five to 10 years. He plans no maintenance, but will give the town permission to remove or refurbish the houses as needed.
He thanked commissioners for their support Wednesday, and thanked Cedar Point Public Works Director Don Redfern for helping to identity and mark which trees to use.
Altogether, the project cost about $350, Joshua said all of the money and materials were acquired through donations. He thanked all who helped.
The town bought the land at the end of Masonic Avenue for $2.8 million in 2019. The intent was to help limit polluted stormwater flowing into the creek and river and to protect habitat. The land was zoned for condominiums before the purchase, and almost all of it will remain in its natural state, crisscrossed by natural but periodically maintained trails.
