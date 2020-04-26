BEAUFORT — The county is moving forward on establishing a special EMS tax for the South River district in order to continue providing patient transport services to the area.
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners discussed the matter during its regular monthly meeting held virtually Monday evening. Though technical difficulties prevented the public from being able to access a stream of the meeting while it was happening live, the county uploaded a full video recording of the meeting following the session.
In November, the South River-Merrimon Fire & EMS Department announced it will cease patient transports come the end of the fiscal year, Tuesday, June 30. In a letter to county commissioners, Chief Mason Ellis wrote the decision was due to an aging workforce and lack of new recruits. The department will continue to provide fire service to the district.
Monday, Carteret County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea provided commissioners several options and associated costs for continuing transport services to the South River area. One option was for the county to provide the service at a yearly cost of about $393,130.
However, Mr. Rea’s recommended route is to contract the service with Beaufort EMS at an estimated cost of $218,356 per year. There would be additional one-time cost of $75,000 to renovate the South River Fire/EMS station for 24/7 coverage.
“Beaufort EMS is able to provide EMS service in the South River area for $218,356 a year,” Mr. Rea said. “…There’s going to be a need for a special tax in South River and that’s for you guys (commissioners) to decide if it’s actually needed in order to fund the EMS in South River.”
Mr. Rea noted the department typically collects less than $10,000 per year through billing, meaning a special tax is needed to make up the budget difference. There is already a 6-cent fire tax in place that will be reduced to 5 cents after this fiscal year.
“With a budget in the $200,000 range and billing only in about the $10,000 range, you still have a huge shortfall there to provide EMS service in South River,” Mr. Rea said.
Mr. Rea said in the South River district, a tax of 1 cent per $100 in assessed property value generates about $15,000, and by statute, the special tax can go up to 15 cents.
In order to establish a special tax for the district, the board of commissioners Monday had to find “demonstrable demand” for providing continued EMS service to the area. The board passed a motion to that effect, setting up a public hearing on the tax for the next board of commissioners’ regular meeting.
In other business, the board rejected a bid for property in the Sea Gate community. In 2015, the county acquired two lots as a result of property tax foreclosure sale. The county invested about $6,500 in the foreclosure, but the highest bid received to date was only $3,200.
“That property has been up for bids since December,” County Manager Tommy Burns noted. “…I’m recommending that you reject those bids and that you place that property back out at a later date. I think it’s incumbent on us to try to recoup as much of the cost … as possible.”
The board of commissioners Monday also:
- Appointed Christopher Yeomans to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.
- Heard an update on the budget planning process from Mr. Burns.
The board also adopted the consent agenda, including the following items:
- Approval of the March 10, 16, 24 and 31 meeting minutes.
- Tax releases, refunds and collector’s report.
- Approval of a budget amendment for hurricanes Florence and Dorian for $81,940.
- Approval of the addition to rules of procedures for commissioner meetings outlining electronic method procedures.
- Approval of a resolution for request of reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for COVID-19.
- Approval of a budget amendment for $83,161 for COVID-19 crisis response.
- Approval of a budget amendment in support of Carteret Community College for repairs to Joslyn Hall roof for $97,600.
- Approval of a $82,000 budget amendment releasing Otway Fire & EMS reserve funds for repairs to the building caused by Hurricane Florence.
