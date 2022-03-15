County, region planning for growth as economic development officials estimate 3.5% population increase by 2025

BEAUFORT — Carteret County is growing, and both local and regional agencies and institutes are watching and planning for more residents and business.
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners met for its annual retreat Thursday and Friday in the Beaufort Hotel on Lennoxville Road. During the retreat, the board received presentations from the Carteret County Department of Economic Development, the East Carolina Council of Governments and Carteret Community College.
County economic development director Michele Querry, ECCOG interim director Tim Ware, CCC President Tracy Mancini and Vice President Perry Harker all said there's been more people coming to the county and more business and workforce opportunities and interest within the last one to two years.
Ms. Querry said since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, Carteret County has seen “a huge influx of remote workers.” To facilitate this workforce, her department developed a group to determine remote worker needs.
“One need was the need for more coworking space,” she said.
Another big need, and one that's been discussed at previous public meetings, has been workforce housing. Ms. Querry said her department conducted a housing survey in May 2021, but the data has already become outdated.
Ms. Querry said she’s also been in touch with local realtors to gather demographic information.
Even not factoring in the potential results from the Interstate 42 bypass connection to Highway 70 that’s under construction, the county economic development department still estimates Carteret County’s population may grow by 3.5% by 2025.
Town Commissioner Bob Terwilliger said a lot of property developers have told him part of the issue with workforce housing is finding locations that allow enough residential density to make it worthwhile building.
“We need to look at our rules and regulations to see what we can do,” he said. “You ask 10 different people what affordable housing is, you get 10 different answers.”
Strong, stable internet is also necessary for remote working. Ms. Querry said according to her department's research, most of Carteret County has access to broadband internet, but some still find the cost prohibitive.
“We're always going to be a tourism, vacation-driven economy,” she said. “As people make their choices on where to vacation, it will depend on access to these (internet) ammenities. We're having discussions about public Wi-Fi.”
Carteret Community College has been working on facility and service improvements to help residents and students prepare for workforce entry or career development. Ms. Mancini cited the recent opening of CCC’s culinary arts center, as well as the operation of the college's military business center and creation of eight remote learning centers around the county.
“Our programs are so popular, they're outgrowing the space and facilities we have for them,” she said. “We’ll be doing some capital campaigning (soon).”
Mr. Harker, meanwhile, said the college’s workforce training program is designed to certify participants within eight weeks of entry for various occupations. Other workforce development programs at the college include human resource development, a small business center, apprenticeship programs and the Big Rock Career Center.
Preparing for growth, both in population and business, often requires outside assistance, such as what the ECCOG provides. Mr. Ware said the council is in flux with its leadership, however, and as of Thursday is seeking a new, full-time executive director, a finance director and other staff.
There are multiple councils of government across North Carolina. Mr. Ware said their purpose is to help communities with development, such as by providing expert consultation services and community project funding. However, the ECCOG has had problems with local governments not participating or paying dues.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.