EMERALD ISLE — The crucial Bogue Inlet navigation channel between the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and the ocean off the western tip of Emerald Isle is still creeping east but is not yet close to threatening private property at The Point, as it did in the early 2000s.
Ben Sumners of Newport-based Geodynamics, Carteret County’s beach surveying firm, briefed the Carteret County Beach Commission on the state of the inlet Monday afternoon during its meeting in Emerald Isle.
Sumners said Geodynamics last surveyed in the inlet in November 2022 to see if Hurricane Ian in September 2022 had hastened the eastward migration.
“What we (saw) was the normal pattern we’ve been seeing long-term,” Sumners told the panel, which advises the Carteret County Shore Protection Office and its manager, Ryan Davenport. “The good news is there are no sudden changes happening.”
The channel is still within the “safe box” established after Emerald Isle relocated the channel in 2005, Sumner said. “It’s been pretty stable in the last four years of surveys.”
In fact, Sumner said, “It looks like it (the eastward migration) has slowed down from five years ago.”
In 2005, when very expensive homes at The Point were seriously threatened by erosion, Emerald Isle and the state of North Carolina paid $11.4 million to relocate the channel farther from the rapidly eroding western tip of Bogue Banks. It will cost much more if and when relocation is needed again.
The 2005 project involved a dike that blocked the existing channel so water would have to flow into the new channel that was dredged. The 710,000 cubic yards of dredged sand was piped to shore as nourishment for 4.5 miles of beach in western Emerald Isle.
Experts at the time thought they might need to repeat the process in 15 years, which would have been 2020. That wasn’t the case, so the move has “outlived” expectations.
Sumner said Geodynamics will survey the inlet again this coming spring.
Also during the meeting Monday, Davenport reported that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dredge vessel Merritt recently completed a successful dredging of the panel closest to Dudley Island off Swansboro.
He also noted that his office is trying to get the U.S. Coast Guard to replace the sea buoy it removed some time ago from the ocean end of the channel.
Davenport also told the beach commission he plans to meet soon with relevant state, local and federal officials about a potential dredging project in 2024 in the turning basin at the Morehead City Port, with dredge spoils to be deposited on the strand in Atlantic Beach.
Commissioner Chair Danny Navey, an Atlantic Beach council member, expressed concern about the quality of the sand in the turning basin, noting that years ago a similar project contained a lot of mud balls and was highly criticized by residents and visitors.
Davenport said the material would be examined before the project to make sure it would yield beach-quality sand.
