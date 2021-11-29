Pine Knoll Shores planners look into natural preservation regulations

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town planners are looking into new development requirements to preserve more of the natural landscape in Pine Knoll Shores.
The planning board met Tuesday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle and virtually via Webinar, with member Bud Daniels absent. During the meeting, the board discussed redevelopment.
Town planner Kevin Reed said in response to board member Ken Rozewski’s comments at the Oct. 26 board meeting, he wanted to know how the board wanted to proceed with a suggestion to create regulations to preserve more of the natural environment.
“I think this can take place outside the (unified development ordinance) process,” Mr. Reed said, referring to the ongoing creation of a town UDO.
The existing development ordinance has no requirements to preserve natural areas, though it does limit the amount of impervious surface on a single-family lot and requires a certain number of trees per 1,000 square feet. However, Mr. Reed said there are other types of engineered development that don’t fall under the definition of impervious coverage, but still disturb the natural state of a property. He previously worked in Emerald Isle and noted there, regulations require maintaining 35% of a given single-family lot in its natural state. Mr. Reed said 35% may not be an appropriate portion of a for Pine Knoll Shores, however.
“We have lot sizes as small as 10,000 square feet,” he said. “There’s the potential for people to disturb everything but the 35%. From (the perspective of) preserving natural topography and vegetation, some natural area requirement, in my mind, would be compatible with the development goals and ideals of Pine Knoll Shores.”
There is the potential for natural preservation regulations making redevelopment of existing property difficult, however, he noted. If an existing building is demolished, but the lot doesn’t meet new natural area requirements, officials may have to prohibit the developer from disturbing any of the remaining natural area.
“It can be a challenge on redevelopment,” Mr. Reed said, “but it certainly worked (In Emerald Isle).”
Mr. Rozewski brought up the matter of pervious concrete. Since such materials may not be considered part of the imperious surface coverage of a lot, it can affect how much of a lot is disturbed before it reaches the limit.
“That’s a new concept I think we need to get ahead of,” he said.
Town manager Brian Kramer said town officials need to “proceed very carefully with this.”
“If we do go to a percentage (of natural preservation), then we should find a way to preserve as many of our (existing) regulations as possible,” he said.
In other news at Tuesday’s meeting, Mr. Reed delivered the results of a study from Granicus, a service firm, on short-term rentals in town. The planning board, at the direction of the board of commissioners, has been looking into whether or not there are any significant problems coming from such rentals.
Mr. Reed said according to the study, Pine Knoll Shores has 199 short-term rentals located on 132 unique rental units. Of these units, 51% were multi-family, 40% were single-family homes and the remaining 9% were an unknown housing type. The average nightly rental rate is $225.
Granicus offers several services related to providing data on rentals. However, after discussion, the board agreed the only one of use to town officials would be a list of short-term rental owner addresses, and that information wouldn’t be worth the $9,000 cost.
“It’s good to know they can do it,” said board member Michelle Powers, “but I’m not so sure at this time we need to spend the money on it.”
Commissioner Clark Edwards, who was present for the meeting, said the issue first came to the board of commissioners’ attention this summer after Chapel Hill set regulations for short-term rentals in its own jurisdiction. However, he said after receiving the results of Pine Knoll Shores’ survey on the topic, he didn’t see a need for any immediate action.
