Cedar Point officials swear in new town building inspector

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners agreed by consensus Tuesday night to give the public works department’s office inside town hall to new code enforcement officer and building inspector Kaitlin DeGrasse.
Ms. DeGrasse, hired by Town Manager David Rief this month, was sworn into office by Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun during the board meeting, which was conducted via Zoom.
Longtime Public Works Director Don Redfearn and Tyler Merkel, public works maintenance technician, won’t be out of an office for long. They get to build their new office in the public works building behind town hall.
Ms. DeGrasse has been working in the town hall conference room, which Mr. Rief said isn’t appropriate because her work is often sensitive. But other than the public works office, there was nowhere else for her to work. As a result, Mr. Rief said, “I suggested we create an office in the public works shop” for Mr. Redfearn and Mr. Merkel.
The office will be 8-by-16 feet, Mr. Rief said, and will have a desk, filing cabinets and a place to sit and relax.
Mr. Redfearn, Mr. Rief said, is more than capable and qualified to do the work, which will save the town the time and expense of hiring a contractor to do it. The manager asked for board consensus to make the change and got it.
“As long as Don and Tyler are OK with it,” Mayor Pro Tem Pam Castellano said. “I don’t want them to think we’re shoving them outside.”
Mr. Redfearn said he and Mr. Merkel didn’t take it that way.
Earlier in the meeting, after Ms. DeGrasse took the oath of office, Mr. Rief said she was already doing a good job.
“She’s getting some things cleaned up,” he said, referring to properties that have been in violation of various ordinances.
Mayor Scott Hatsell congratulated the new full-time employee.
“She’s going to do a lot for us,” the mayor said.
Ms. DeGrasse, who lives in Swansboro, previously worked for the state as a probation officer from 2015-20 and worked in local government and as a paralegal in New Jersey before moving to North Carolina. She started work for Cedar Point at a salary of $31,000, with increases planned as she obtains her building inspection certifications, Mr. Rief said.
The town’s part-time code enforcement officer left in October 2019, and the duties fell to Mr. Rief, so code enforcement work had taken a back seat to administrative duties for more than a year.
When he announced the position had been filled, Mr. Rief said Ms. DeGrasse would need some training before beginning to do inspections in the rapidly growing town, estimating that would take about six months.
Carteret County officials have handled building inspections for Cedar Point for years, but when Mr. Rief proposed the new position to commissioners in spring 2019, he said the town had been generating an average of $72,000 per year in county revenue for inspection fees since 2008. Growth and development are continuing, so the position should pay for itself.
At the end of the meeting, Ms. Calhoun reminded residents and others the town continues to take coats, jackets and other items for Operation Bundle Up, which provides warm winter clothing to young people who need them, from toddlers to 12th grade students. A Girl Scout group, she said recent provided 20 coats, plus hats and mittens.
For more information, call town hall at 252-393-7898.
