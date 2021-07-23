COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in Carteret County as delta variant spreads

CARTERET COUNTY — For the second time this week, the Carteret County Health Department reported increases in all COVID-19 metrics for the county, including new cases, active cases and hospitalizations.
Health officials reported Friday 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county since Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 5,334 cases documented in Carteret County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Of those, 38 are considered active cases, up from 32 Wednesday, while 5,237 cases are considered recovered. The county has confirmed 59 COVID-related deaths, to date.
Hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City rose Friday, as well, from five reported Wednesday up to six. The trend follows a recent statewide increase in cases and hospitalizations that experts say is linked to the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
In a post on the Carteret County Health Department’s Facebook page Thursday, local health officials warn the delta variant spreads more easily than other variants, which could lead to more cases of COVID-19. The delta variant is responsible for an estimated half of all recent COVID-19 cases in the United States. Further, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports 99% of new cases since May are among people who have not been vaccinated.
“The best way to stop the spread of Delta is to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” the health department said in the post, adding the vaccines have been proven to offer protection against delta and other variants.
To schedule a vaccine appointment with the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2, or visit myspot.nc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.