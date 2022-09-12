WASHINGTON, D. C. — The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and a private company are partnering in a crowdsourcing effort to better understand and hopefully improve the success of relocation of sea turtles caught in protective trawling efforts during offshore dredging operations, which in Carteret County are usually associated with Bogue Banks beach nourishment projects.
According to a news release Monday, HeroX, a leading platform and open marketplace for crowdsourced solutions, has launched the effort, called “Better Call Trawl.”
The competition invites data scientists and engineers, statisticians and scientists to analyze the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) data, evaluate the effectiveness of current sea turtle relocation trawling practices, and develop an analytical tool that can help improve future protection efforts. The challenge will award up to $40,000 in prizes for top solutions.
In Carteret County’s beach nourishment projects, a trawler or trawlers are used in front of dredge vessels that scoop up sand from a site off Atlantic Beach to place on beaches. The federal government requires that effort to protect threatened and endangered sea turtles and can halt projects if too many turtles are imperiled or killed.
BOEM is responsible for managing the nation’s offshore energy and mineral resources in an environmentally responsible way.
According to the news release, BOEM Bureau helps address the ongoing erosion of America’s beaches by authorizing dredging in the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) to collect sand from the ocean floor for coastal restoration and beach replenishment.
“However,” the release states, “sea turtles near the seabed are at risk of being caught in these dredges and injured, often lethally. To reduce the risk to these federally protected species, specialized trawling vessels are contracted to safely catch and relocate turtles away from the areas before and during dredging operations.
However, the release adds, little is known about how effective current relocation efforts are in preventing harm to sea turtles and what opportunities may exist for improvements”
“BOEM is committed to mitigating beach erosion by authorizing the use of OCS sand for coastal restoration and beach replenishment projects, but we must consider and balance the risk to federally protected sea turtle species in our decisions,” said Doug Piatkowski, a BOEM marine biologist.
“While we don’t know how efficient relocating sea turtles during dredging operations is, we are swimming in data. We’re looking for a new perspective on our existing data which can inform and improve ways to protect these threatened and endangered species.”
Participants in the effort are tasked with developing an analytical tool that will leverage BOEM data, such as sea turtle movement, behavior, catch data from trawling and additional oceanographic data to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of sea turtle relocation trawling during the dredging process.
Questions BOEM want answered include:
O How many at-risk sea turtles does relocation trawling actually catch and move?
O How many non-at-risk sea turtles are captured and moved?
O How does the relocation trawling efficacy (at-risk sea turtles/ non-at-risk sea turtles captured) change over the period of dredging? Throughout the year? With differing weather conditions?
O What additional data could be collected to bolster your confidence in the conclusions?
Up to six winners may be selected to share the total prize amount of up to $40,000. The grand prize winner will be awarded $15,000.
"With the right data, BOEM will be able to inform relocation trawling guidelines and future research directions related to dredging,” Kal Sahota, CEO of HeroX, said in the news release. "Having an analytical system in place can help the bureau minimize harm to the sea turtle population and leverage these findings for additional environmental issues affecting the world’s oceans.”
According to the release, HeroX is a platform and open marketplace for crowdsourcing innovation and human ingenuity, co-founded in 2013 by entrepreneur, Christian Cotichini and XPRIZE founder and futurist, Peter Diamandis.
