Cape Carteret commission to meet Monday, discuss flooding

CAPE CARTERET – Cape Carteret commissioners will meet for their monthly session Monday, and one item on the agenda is a discussion of flooding issues.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in town hall off Dolphin Street and virtually via GoToMeeting.
The flooding discussion comes in the wake of heavy rainfall the first week of August that left some yards and streets in town underwater, as happens after many rainfall events. Mayor Will Baker, whose yard on Anita Forte Drive was one of those flooded, pushed for the town to develop a stormwater management plan in 2020.
Friday, he said the flooding issue was already on the agenda before the 6-inch rainfall event last week and it proved to be timely.
Sutton Drive, near Star Hill Golf Course, also flooded in the most recent event, and Mayor Baker said he expects some of those residents will be at the meeting Monday. He said he and some of his neighbors got together and bought and installed a pump system and he was still pumping Friday.
“It’s one of those things; you live at the coast and you’re at sea level, and it’s going to happen,” he said. “But we (the town) have got to do something to help.”
Earlier this year, the town received a $30,000 state resiliency grant to start planning ways to address the issue, and Mayor Baker said he also hopes they can use some of the money Cape Carteret is getting from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to address stormwater management infrastructure. It's not yet clear if that money can be used for that purpose.
The town expects to get at least $600,000 from the ARPA in two payments.
At any rate, the mayor said the town is working on the issue and wants to engage engineers to help find solutions.
“You can’t just go out and start digging ditches,” he said. “You have to make sure it’s done right.”
Other items on the agenda include a presentation on the ongoing effort to create a unified development ordinance to replace the town’s outdated code of ordinances related to planning and development, discussion of expanding the no-wake zones in Bogue Sound and Deer Creek and consideration of extending Chalk and Gibbs Insurance Company’s lease of a town-owned building on Highway 24.
The board will consider a multi-year lease agreement containing provisions for one lease extension for Chalk and Gibbs to continue to occupy the space at 204 Highway 24 Unit A.
The initial term of the new lease agreement would begin Wednesday, Sept. 1 and end in August 2025. Under the proposal, the initial lease amount would be $1,600 a month. The proposal also includes an option to extend the term of the lease for one five-year period with a lease amount of $1,700 per month.
To join the meeting online, visit gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting.
To join with audio only, call 646-749-3122 and enter access code 331-708-837 followed by the # sign.
Anyone interested in signing up to provide public comment should call 252-393-8483 by noon or email hleffingwell@capecarteret.org.
