NEWPORT — Carteret Preschool Center principal Jeanne Huntley is set to retire Wednesday after more than 40 years of service to the Carteret County public school system.
“It is time to slow down a bit to make more time for my family, especially my twin granddaughters Madi and Vivi,” Ms. Huntley said in a press release about her retirement. “My life has been enriched to have worked with students of all ages with varying gifts and challenges. I could say the same about the families, but each experience has enriched my life.
“There is hardly a time I go anywhere in this county that I am not catching up with accomplishments of former students,” she continued. “They are imprinted on my heart forever and I am so
grateful that my profession continues to be my passion.”
Former Broad Creek Middle School assistant principal Kimberly Hughes is replacing Ms. Huntley at the preschool.
Ms. Huntley has worn many hats over the years. She served as a teacher for 14 years, a counselor at Harkers Island Elementary, Atlantic Elementary and East Carteret High schools for six years, assistant principal at West Carteret High School for two years, principal at Bogue Sound Elementary School for five years and then moved to the district office, where she was an assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
In addition, Mrs. Huntley served as an interim superintendent for six months, becoming the first female to serve as the superintendent of Carteret County Schools.
She retired briefly in 2010 and was hired by The Hill Center in Durham as the coordinator of public school outreach programs. After a six-month separation from the school system, she was hired to be a reading consultant in Carteret County through the N.C. School Improvement Project. In 2015, she was asked to serve as the principal of Carteret Preschool Center and pre-kindergarten program administrator.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson praised Ms. Huntley for her service.
“I have often said that we stand on the shoulders of giants. With more than 40 years of exemplary service to the children and families of Carteret County, Mrs. Huntley is an educational giant in our school system,” he said. “From teacher to interim superintendent, Mrs. Huntley has been and is a trailblazer. I wish her the very best as she continues her life’s journey.”
Ms. Huntley is a graduate of East Carteret High School and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She was hired as a school teacher at Beaufort Elementary School in August 1976. During her time in the school system, she obtained master’s degrees in elementary education, school counseling and school administration.
