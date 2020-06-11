Emerald Isle board adopts 2020-21 budget, maintains property tax rate

EMERALD ISLE — Town commissioners Tuesday night adopted the $11.5 million fiscal 2020-21 budget, which includes $10.9 million in the general fund.
The 5-0 vote during the Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners’ monthly meeting in town hall was also broadcast for the public on the Emerald Isle Facebook page because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The board acted after a public hearing in which no one in the audience spoke, nor did anyone submit written comments to Town Clerk Rhonda Ferebee for the hearing.
The budget, which takes effect Wednesday, July 1, maintains the 2019-20 property tax rate of 15.5 cents per $100 of assessed value. That rate includes 1 cent dedicated to the beach nourishment fund, down a half-cent because of increased property value.
There also is a 4-cent-per-$100 tax on oceanfront property, the same as the current fiscal year, for the nourishment fund.
All of the tax rates are slightly higher than the revenue-neutral rate under the countywide property revaluation.
The one increase is in the annual solid waste fee, which will rise from $240 to $255 to pay for the increased cost of recycling service.
Town Manager Matt Zapp, who prepared the budget in consultation with commissioners, said the tax-and-spend plan includes a provision to allow use of $55,000 from the town’s reserve fund, if necessary. The reserve fund as of June 30 is expected to be $2.38 million, well above the state’s recommendation of 8% of the operating fund.
The goal, Mr. Zapp said, is to monitor and reduce expenses as the fiscal year proceeds “so we won’t have to dip into that” budgeted reserve fund money.
The town manager said it had been a tough year to develop a budget, much less keep the tax rate the same despite inflation and the expected financial impact the coronavirus pandemic could have on town revenues, such as the state-shared taxes.
He said he trimmed more than $670,000 out of department heads’ initial submission when the process began.
Mr. Zapp thanked commissioners for participating in goal-setting sessions and agreeing to an operating fund budget that ended up less than 1% higher than the approved budget for 2019-20.
Commissioners praised Mr. Zapp for guiding the town through a year in which numerous major infrastructure repairs of damage from Hurricane Florence took place, mostly paid for with money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
It was Mr. Zapp’s first year as manager of the town.
“It was a smooth budget (process),” Mayor Eddie Barber said to Mr. Zapp after the board voted. “The staff worked hard. Thank you for your leadership.”
The town manager said under the budget, the average residential property owner will owe the town about $72.87 per month, including the garbage fee.
The entire budget is available to view online at emeraldisle-nc.org/Data/Sites/1/media/pdfs/financial/fy20-21budgetinfo/fy-20-21-rec-budget-05-12-2020-web.pdf.
