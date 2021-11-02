Carteret County reports increase in active cases, hospitalizations Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases in Carteret County as the number of active cases and hospitalizations both went up Tuesday.
The new cases bring Carteret’s overall total to 8,494 confirmed since March 2020 when the pandemic began. Of those, officials report 88 cases are active Tuesday, up from 74 active cases the previous day.
After reaching a several-month low Friday of only three COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, that number is rising again with seven as of Tuesday afternoon. All but one of those patients is reportedly not fully vaccinated, health officials reported.
Carteret County’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 91, with no new deaths reported in the past two weeks.
Though some of the COVID-19 metrics are up, the percent positivity rate remains below 5% and, in fact, fell from the 4.5% Monday to 4.2% Tuesday. The positivity rate is being used to determine when Carteret County Schools can move to mask-optional instruction, a topic the Board of Education plans to discuss at further length during its meeting Wednesday.
