Forecasters advise tropical depression could form by midweek, possibly bring rain to Carteret County

NEWPORT — A low pressure system may form off the U.S. East Coast later this week, bringing a chance of thunderstorms to Carteret County.
The National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office issued a briefing Tuesday morning warning of a possible tropical development off the southeast coast of the U.S. According to the five-day tropical weather outlook at 2 a.m. Tuesday, there’s a 60% chance of a tropical depression forming by midweek.
“Not much has changed from the first briefing, except the slight uptick in formation chance,” the NWS said. “While there’s still a lot of uncertainty about potential formation, the most likely impacts that we can convey with some confidence at this point are an increase in rip current threat along the beaches late this week into the weekend and some deterioration of marine conditions.”
According to the extended forecast, conditions Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a 30% chance of showers early Wednesday, followed by a 30% chance of thunderstorms. This potential will remain into Wednesday night, then become a 30% chance of showers.
Thursday is forecast to start with a 30% chance of showers, then become a 40% chance of thunderstorms later in the day. The chance will drop to 30% Thursday night, becoming a 30% chance of showers later.
Friday is forecast to start with a 30% chance of showers, growing to a 40% chance of thunderstorms. This will drop to a 30% chance Friday night, ending with partly cloudy conditions late that night.
Saturday is forecast with partly sunny conditions during the early part of the day, growing to a 30% chance of thunderstorms later in the day.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.