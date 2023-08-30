CEDAR POINT — A year after it opened, Cedar Point’s popular kayak launch in Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park is likely to get a parking lot soon.
Since its opening in August 2022, those who use the facility off Masonic Avenue have been parking in a grassy area near the water. However, town commissioners voted Tuesday night to go out for bids for contractor proposals to build an ADA-compliant lot made of either previous asphalt or previous concrete, with town officials mindful of the stormwater runoff that would enter the creek if a previous surface were to be used.
The board met in its regular monthly session in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue and approved the plan to seek proposals as part of the consent agenda, a list of non-controversial items that can be approved without discussion and with only one vote. The board had discussed the specifics of Town Manager David Rief’s proposed RFP during a work session last week.
The parking area is to be two rectangular areas, one measuring 15-by-65 feet and the other measuring 30-by-20 feet and sharing a common border. The two areas together are to total 1,575 square feet.
Rief said the town intends to negotiate a contract with the contractor who offers the best proposal. The goal of negotiations is to reach agreement on a proposal based on the costs, time for completion and the quality of pervious/similar work completed.
Bids must be received by the town no later than 5 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 14.
If a contract is not concluded within 30 days after receipt of proposals, the town reserves the right to terminate all negotiations and select another contractor’s proposal or issue a new RFP.
The goal is for the construction to be completed by Dec. 31.
The idea of the long-discussed improvement in the park is to increase accessibility to the ADA-compliant canoe and kayak launch and the town’s pier and pavilion, which are adjacent to the launch and offer spectacular views of the scenic creek and marsh.
There are two launches at the site.
The town bought the land for the 56-acre park on Boathouse Creek and White Oak River in April 2019 from the N.C. Masons for $2.8, after a successful local bond referendum with the intent of offering passive recreation and providing a stormwater runoff buffer between nearby residential development and the river to protect and enhance water quality
Most of the park, which opened in November 2019, is covered by a conservation easement included in the terms of a state grant the town received to help play for the purchase. That limits where facilities, such as an already constructed gazebo and picnic area, can be located. The entire park is crisscrossed by walking trails and is a haven for native vegetation, birds and other wildlife.
