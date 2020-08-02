Elections panel to meet Wednesday
The Carteret County Board of Elections will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday at its office in Beaufort to discussion potential alterations to the early voting plan.
In addition to the reevaluation of one-stop plans, consideration to temporarily consolidate precincts, a director’s report and early voting and election day scheduling are on the agenda.
The meeting will be held in the large boardroom at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort, next to the public library. Attendees will abide by social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings.
Meetings of the BOE are open to the public.
MHC to hold workshop session
The Morehead City Council will meet for an agenda-setting workshop at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. An agenda will be available ahead of the meeting at moreheadcitync.org/AgendaCenter.
