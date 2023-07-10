OCEAN — The N.C. Coastal Federation has been awarded a $62,283 state grant to build wooden walkways on the hiking trail at its planned new facility, the Center for Coastal Protection and Restoration.
The grant is part of the $260,000 the state announced last week for the county through the N.C. Recreational Trails Program.
The federation’s center will be constructed on a 77-acre site between N.C. 24 and Bogue Sound in Carteret County, along with a county park and boat ramp.
“Trails promote healthy living, improve quality of life, and boost the economy,” said Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary D. Reid Wilson said in a news release. “As we celebrate 2023 as the Year of the Trail in North Carolina, it’s wonderful to see projects funded from Cape Carteret to Asheville that will serve residents and visitors whether they enjoy hiking, climbing, paddling, mountain biking, or all of the above.”
The county boat ramp project was announced in December 2021, but is still in the permitting stage, according to county officials last month. It is next to the Morada Bay subdivision in Ocean.
The plan is to construct 170 parking spaces and up to six boat ramps. Once construction begins, it’s expected to take about 18 months.
The project, when built, is to be funded by $3.5 million allocated by the N.C. General Assembly in 2021 at the urging of then-Rep. Pat McElraft of Emerald Isle.
Of the $3.5 million allocated for the project, $2.5 million is for actual construction and $1 million is for dredging a channel in Bogue Sound to the site.
Also in its trails grant announcement last month, the state said it awarded the U.S. Forest Service $99,968 for surfacing enhancement for the more than 20-mile-long Neusiok Trail through Croatan National Forest. Towns near the trail are Havelock, Newport, Morehead City and Beaufort.
Finally, as previously reported in the newspaper, Cape Carteret was awarded $100,000 to construct the final section of its multi-use trail. The existing multi-use trail is around 2.4 miles along N.C. 58, N.C. 24, and Taylor Notion Road. Once complete, the trail is expected to be about a 3.5-mile loop. The final segment is just a little over one mile.
According to the state news release last week, The N.C. Trails Committee also awarded funds to larger projects in the western part of the state, and smaller safety and education grants were awarded to nonprofit organizations such as the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail and Latinos Aventureros for trail maintenance and outdoor training. A full list of recipients can be found on the website.
The Recreational Trails Program is administered by the Division of Parks and Recreation’s State Trails Program, a part of DNCR. It is a federal grant program using Department of Transportation funds designed to help states provide and maintain recreational trails for both motorized and non-motorized recreational trail use.
