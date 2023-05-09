MOREHEAD CITY – The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management met Monday morning, May 8 at the Morehead City Train Depot to discuss an Area of Environmental Concern (AEC) Nomination.
The nomination was submitted on behalf of the Beaufort Citizens Alliance to consider property in Beaufort for designation as a natural or cultural resource.
Under the Coastal Area Management Act, an AEC is defined as AN area containing environmental, natural or cultural resources of more than local significance where uncontrolled or incompatible development could result in major or irreversible damage to natural systems or cultural resources, scientific, educational or associative values or aesthetic qualities.
The meeting was open to the public, however, it was not a public hearing.
Division staff presented an overview of the AEC nomination process, provided a summary of the Beaufort nomination and reviewed the existing applicable Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) rules.
Landowners, members of the local government, the CRC and Coastal Resources Advisory Council (CRAC) members were also given the opportunity to present at the meeting.
According to representatives of the Beaufort Citizens Alliance, the land in question needs to be preserved as it contains "ecologically significant" species in the Gibbs Creek Watershed.
Roberta West, successor of the Pearl West Revocable Living Trust, gave a prepared speech in opposition to the nomination.
West called into question the ethics and scientific veracity of the Beaufort Citizens Alliance's research, who she claims are only using the AEC nomination as a way to prevent her from developing the land adjacent to the luxury homes in the Howland Rock subdivision.
"I am amazed by their arrogance, which signals that, to them, the landowner who maintains the land and pays taxes on it, is only a barrier to their ostensibly righteous mission and therefore I do not deserve their consideration," West said. "I question their scientific approach, collecting items without any unbiased, knowledgeable observer present. They present beautiful photographs and many scientific descriptions, but I find it amazing that on that precise day and time, a normally shy and reclusive spotted turtle appears on the grass sunning itself in a perfect pose to be photographed."
Under established procedures, the Division of Coastal Management is required to conduct a preliminary evaluation of the proposed AEC nomination after meeting with the landowners, local governments, CRC and CRAC members in whose jurisdiction the site is located.
The preliminary evaluation will be presented to the CRC for consideration at their next meeting in June.
