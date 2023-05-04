BEAUFORT — The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve will conduct an application process to identify potential members for its local advisory committees in June.
Community members are needed for each of the Coastal Reserve’s 10: Bird Island Reserve, Bald Head Woods Reserve, Zeke’s Island Reserve, Masonboro Island Reserve, Permuda Island Reserve, Rachel Carson Reserve in Carteret County, Buxton Woods Reserve, Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve, Currituck Banks Reserve, and Emily and Preyer Buckridge Reserve.
Interested parties are encouraged to attend the spring meeting of the local advisory committee for their site of interest. Additional details about the application process will be provided in May.
The meeting for the Rachel Carson Reserve will be Wednesday, May 17 at 3 p.m. at the NOAA Beaufort Marine Laboratory on Pivers Island.
Local advisory committees consist of citizens and representatives from community organizations, government agencies and non-governmental partner organizations who provide the N.C. Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve staff with guidance and feedback regarding program activities and management of the reserve sites.
The N.C. Division of Coastal Management, a division of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, works to protect, conserve and manage North Carolina's coastal resources in the 20 coastal counties. The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve Program protects natural areas for education, research and compatible traditional uses. Since its creation in 1989, the program has preserved more than 44,000 acres of unique coastal environments at the 10 sites along the coast.
