BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education is calling for changes to the state’s school calendar law that members say places undue hardships on public school systems.
“The board encourages parents, students and other community members to contact their North Carolina legislators to advocate for calendar flexibility,” Board of Education Chairperson Brittany Wheatly said as she read a resolution calling for changes during the board’s meeting Feb. 7 in Beaufort. “The board requests the Carteret County Commissioners and other local governments within Carteret County to adopt a resolution advocating for calendar flexibility.”
The board unanimously passed the resolution following adoption of the district’s 2023-24 academic calendar, which has students report for classes Aug. 28 and get out for summer break on June 7, 2024.
The calendar law has created controversy since the NC General Assembly adopted it in 2004. The law outlines a mandatory start and end date for public schools as part of an effort to ensure a lengthy summer break that ends near Labor Day. Part of the catalyst was to ensure that local businesses were able to employ students during the busy summer tourist season.
The law mandates that the school start date can be no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and the end date can be no later than the Friday closest to June 11. It also requires that students attend 185 days, or 1,025 hours of instruction time. In addition, the legislation mandates the number of teacher workdays and leave days, and which days will be holidays.
School districts can apply for waivers to the law, but they must prove it creates hardship.
Carteret, like the majority of other school districts, prefer starting school earlier in August and getting out around Memorial Day.
Wheatly and other board members said there are several flaws in the law. First, in order to have the same number of attendance days for the first and second semester, the late August start date means county schools are unable to complete the first semester until mid- to late-January, nearly forcing winter exams to be given after Christmas break.
However, county parents had pushed to have high school semester exams given prior to the holiday break, so the district has accommodated that by cutting the first semester short the last few years. This has now met with complaints because parents say students don’t have enough days to adequately prepare for winter exams.
Wheatly said another problem is the calendar law does not align with community college and university calendars, which negatively impacts the many high school students dually enrolled in classes at Carteret Community College (CCC), known as dual enrollment. CCC starts fall semester classes in mid-August with the spring semester ending in early May.
In addition, school officials pointed out that Advanced Placement exams are given on the same day nationwide, and the current calendar law shortens the amount of time that Carteret County public school students have to learn the material and prepare for exams.
Another complaint is the lack of flexibility built into the calendar makes it difficult to schedule workdays and professional development days during the school year for staff and faculty.
“It is almost impossible during the fall semester and remains challenging in the spring semester, despite the significant increase in areas which faculty and staff are required by law to receive training,” the resolution states.
The resolution also pointed to the fact that Carteret County is prone to missed school days in September and October during hurricane season, “causing students to miss critical days of instruction, which sets up students for profound learning loss if already limited to an uneven academic calendar with a significant amount of days fewer first semester than second.”
The list of reasons for changing the law also included difficulty in scheduling makeup days and requiring fall sports and band programs to report prior to the start of school to prepare for the upcoming academic year.
Mike McKay, director of technology who oversees the development of the calendar, said parent advisory council and staff members overwhelmingly support a calendar that is balanced both semesters, aligns with the community college system and has the fall semester ending in December.
Board member Clark Jenkins said he was frustrated because only public schools must operate under the calendar law.
“Charter schools and private schools aren’t required to follow this law,” he said.
Board member Travis Day agreed and said the system’s request is simply to move the start and end dates earlier.
“We’re not talking about shortening the summer,” he said. “We’re just talking about shifting it.”
Day also took issue with the calendar McKay originally presented Feb. 7 that had teacher professional development and early release days set for Wednesdays instead of Fridays. Day said having early release days in the middle of the week made it more difficult for parents.
As a compromise, the board agreed to move two of the early release days to Friday, while leaving two on Wednesdays. McKay said the reasoning for having professional development days on Wednesdays was to better accommodate teachers so they would be fresh and better able to retain information.
Although the board reluctantly approved the 2023-24 calendar, Day emphasized that the board would continue to push to get the calendar law changed and encouraged everyone to contact their legislators to also ask for more flexibility.
“We are still in process of trying to work this out, even if it’s trying to get an exception,” he said. “We’re trying to get a local bill passed and trying to get a calendar that is best for our students, regardless of what is passed today.”
He further pointed out that more school systems in the state are going to year-round calendars to escape the law, adding that he would not want that in Carteret County.
For 2022-23, the Carteret County Public School System had students report on Aug. 29, with with the last day June 9. While Onslow County has traditional and year-round calendars, the traditional students reported on Aug. 29, and will let out June 9. Craven County public school students reported Aug. 29 and will let out for summer on June 7.
The Carteret County Public School System’s 2023-24 calendar can be seen on its website at carteretcountyschools.org.
