emerald isle — With some town facilities likely to reopen within the next few weeks after being closed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials are seeking bids for disinfection service for public restrooms and other high-use areas if needed.
Town Manager Matt Zapp called the move necessary as the town focuses on a plan to prepare for public use of the facilities in conjunction with Gov. Roy Cooper’s phased plan to reopen the state for more commercial and recreational activity.
“The town is taking necessary precautions,” Mr. Zapp said Tuesday. “One critical step is an intentional focus on restroom safety. The highest priority is the health and safety of our community. This includes full-time residents, part-time residents, businesses and tourists.”
He said he believes the cost of disinfection service during the virus crisis will be reimbursable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency if the town chooses to engage the selected contractor.
The bid document went up on the town website Monday afternoon in the wake of a Friday board of commissioners’ conference-call special meeting in which the issue was discussed.
During that meeting, commissioners decided to open two of the town’s smaller ocean beach access facilities – 3rd Street and Station Street – to the public Saturday, May 9, less than one day after Gov. Cooper’s most recent stay-at-home executive order is due to expire at 5 p.m. Friday, May 8.
Those accesses, which have 12 and 16 parking spaces, respectively, don’t have restrooms.
But the board delayed a firm decision Friday night on when to reopen the two major regional beach accesses – the eastern facility near the Ocean Reef condominiums and the western one off Islander Drive – in part because of ongoing Hurricane Florence repairs, but also because Parks and Recreation Director Alesia Sanderson said employees are concerned about cleaning the bathrooms.
Bathrooms at each facility are cleaned every 90 minutes during the summer, she said,and toilet paper and other supplies must be replenished multiple times during those days.
The bathrooms draw huge crowds because each lot has more than 160 parking spaces.
During the Friday meeting, one commissioner asked about public cleaning service.
Town Finance Director Laura Rotchford said officials had already discussed the idea, because professionals are better equipped to do it than town staff.
According to the bid document on the town website, there would be no immediate or annual cost in an approved contract.
Instead, officials want proposals for a contract on “an on-call basis in the event that disinfection services are necessary.” The contractor must be able to perform the service within 24 hours once the town issues a notice to proceed.
The bid proposal seeks a three-year term, with the option to renew for two additional one-year terms. That, Mr. Zapp, is standard language in many FEMA-eligible contracts.
“If we’re able to get a contractor, we’d keep that contract on file for three years in case it’s needed,” he said.
In this particular case, he said town staff would keep the bathrooms clean, but there could be times when sanitizing beyond staff capability would be needed, and the contractor would be available.
The town doesn’t have the necessary personal protection equipment for such hazardous work. In theory, he said, keeping the restrooms safe and open could be a “combo effort” at times.
He said there is some doubt the town will even be able to secure a contractor due to high demand.
In addition to the beach access bathrooms, there are also public restrooms at the town’s Emerald Isle Woods Park off Coast Guard Road and at the boat launch facility at 6800 Highway 58.
Finally, there could also be a need for service in other public buildings, such as town administrative offices or the recreation center.
The winning bidder would be required to
“focus on frequently touched surfaces, including but not limited to door handles and edges, bathroom fixtures and counters, light switches, drinking fountains, keyboards, phones, office equipment and furniture, thermostats, alarm panels, chair arms, table tops, desktops, stair handrails and kitchen equipment.”
In addition, the contractor would be required to dispose of all personal protective equipment and other materials used in the disinfection process offsite of town facilities.
Bids are due by noon Thursday, May 7.
