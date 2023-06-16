NEWPORT - A forest fire between Gales Creek Road and Sam Hatcher Road in Newport has closed ,one of the roads temporarily.
According to Carteret County Emergency Services, the fire is estimated at around 20 acres at this time.
As a safety measure, emergency crews have closed Gales Creek Road in both directions and drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
Residents in the area are also encouraged to shelter in place due to the amount of smoke in the area and travelers are asked to avoid the area,
