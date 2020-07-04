Ramsey receives CCC award

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Foundation has awarded Randy Ramsey with the 2020 Carteret Community College Distinguished Alumni Award.
The award recognizes a CCC graduate who has exhibited exceptional volunteer or career leadership and personal character. Mr. Ramsey graduated from CCC with his diploma in marine diesel mechanics in 1981.
“I am honored to have been selected and very much appreciate the board’s consideration,” Mr. Ramsey said. “I am a proud alum and personally know how Carteret Community College can change lives.”
The foundation and the Carteret Community College Alumni Advisory Board will present Mr. Ramsey with his award when novel coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Mr. Ramsey is the co-founder and president of Jarrett Bay Boatworks and is also a partner and board member of Bluewater Yacht Sales. Jarrett Bay Boatworks, a builder of custom sport fishing boats, began in 1986 when Mr. Ramsey led the construction of a single 52-foot charter boat, the Sensation, in an old tin shed. He has developed, managed, led and grown Jarrett Bay Boatworks to be a premier yacht manufacturer nationally and internationally, according to a release.
Bluewater Yacht Sales operates nine locations in four states and is one of the largest boat sales organization in the U.S.
“We are so proud to present Randy with this year’s Distinguished Alumni Award,” CCC Foundation Executive Director Brenda Reash said. “Randy started his business in a shed and grew it into an international success. He serves as a leader in many capacities in the community. Carteret Community College is proud to have Randy as an alumnus.”
The General Assembly appointed Mr. Ramsey in 2017 to serve on the Board of Governors of the University of North Carolina System. He serves as the chairman of that board, overseeing the 24-voting member panel and supporting its committees and working groups.
He has served on a variety of boards, including the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, the West Town/Sound Bank, the North Carolina State Student Aid Association, the American Boat Builders and Repairers Association, the Hatteras Marlin Club, Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce and the Centennial Authority, among others.
He also holds memberships in several organizations, including the N.C. State Alumni Association, N.C. State Student Aid Association, the N.C. State R. Stanhope Pullen Society and the N.C. State University Board of Trustees (emeritus).
He is the recipient of an N.C. Governor's Cup Billfish Conservation Series award and the N.C. State University Walter Hines Page Award in 2017. The Kinston native holds a U.S. Coast Guard Master license, a private helicopter pilot certification and a Florida yacht broker’s license.
