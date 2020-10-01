County adds 19 more COVID-19 cases Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials reported 19 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 804 confirmed cases in Carteret County since March.
Of the total cases, the county reports 96 are considered active, while 701 patients have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Seven county residents have died of complications related to COVID-19.
In addition, five people were hospitalized as of Thursday at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City for COVID-19 treatment.
The county school system reported one additional COVID-19 case Thursday, bringing the total number of cases connected to public schools to 30. The newest case was confirmed Wednesday at Croatan High School.
Health providers, including the County Health Department, have reportedly conducted 8,919 COVID-19 tests, to date, with 105 pending results.
