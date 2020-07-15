CFAP offers assistance
Agricultural producers in North Carolina can now apply for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program through an online portal.
This expands the options available to producers to apply for the program, which helps offset price declines and additional marketing costs because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency is accepting applications through Friday, Aug. 28.
Producers can access the new CFAP application portal at farmers.gov/cfap, which outlines all options for signing and submitting applications to meet the business needs of individual producers. Producers can also find an application generator and payment calculator to help identify sales and inventory records needed to apply and calculate potential payments.
Currently, the digital application is only available to sole proprietors or single-member business entities.
Producers in search of one-on-one support with the CFAP application process can call 877-508-8364 to speak with a USDA employee.
Airport authority to meet Thursday
The Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority will hold its monthly meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. in the airport administration building of the Michael J. Smith Field Airport in Beaufort.
Due to the size of the boardroom, all meeting attendees will be required to wear a mask.
A public hearing regarding an installment loan from Carteret County for the fuel farm tank installation will occur during the meeting. The board will also review a revised fuel farm budget ordinance.
School board to meet Thursday
The Carteret County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday to receive an update from Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson on the school system’s reentry process for the 2020-21 school year.
The meeting’s audio will be streamed for the public and media on the school system’s YouTube channel. The link for the channel can be found on the school system’s website, carteretcountyschools.org. The link will be under Board of Education, where it will be archived CCPS YouTube Channel.
The meeting will not be open to the public to abide by novel coronavirus safety procedures of not congregating in a group larger than 10 people.
Following the update by Dr. Jackson, the board will convene in closed session to consider personnel matters. No action is expected following the closed meeting.
