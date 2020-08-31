Memorial ride to mark 9/11 set for Sept. 12

CARTERET COUNTY — The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 1710 along with the local chapter of The Military Order of the Purple Heart and the Pet Adoption and Welfare Society will sponsor the annual 9/11 Memorial Ride & Event.
The date will be Saturday, Sept. 12, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. and the ride starting at noon. There will be a parachute jump with the American flag at 11 a.m., followed by a flag ceremony to start the day’s activities.
After the approximately 1.5-hour ride/parade, the celebration will continue at the lodge until 3 p.m. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
Event organizer Kent Neal said hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing is encouraged.
This event will honor first responders and wounded warriors and is designed to remind people of 9/11 and those who died during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.
The parade/ride will start at the Elks Lodge on Miller Farm Road in Morehead City, proceed through part of Newport, cross over to Highway 70 and travel back into Morehead City, where it will cross the bridge to Atlantic Beach. Participants will then travel down the banks to Emerald Isle, cross the bridge into Cape Carteret and return to the Elks Lodge following Highway 24.
Citizens along the route are encouraged to come out and wave the American flag and salute the riders.
Upon returning to the Elks Lodge, participants will be fed home-cooked North Carolina barbecue and fixins’.
The cost is $25 per person (ages 15 and up) and includes the ride, food, entertainment and a silent auction. Some of the funds will be used to assist wounded warriors in getting home during the upcoming holidays and some will go to aid first responders.
Call 252-808-0043 or 252-241-4240 for more information.
